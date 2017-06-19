Before Gal Gadot Kicked Ass as Wonder...

Before Gal Gadot Kicked Ass as Wonder Woman, She Slayed the Miss Universe Stage

Is there anything Gal Gadot can't do? In addition to blowing audiences out of the water with her performance in Wonder Woman , the 32-year-old Israeli actress also does a lot of her own stunts , used to be in the Israeli military, has two seriously adorable daughters , and maintains an enviable relationship with her husband . On top of all that, Gal also has "pageant queen" on her resume.



