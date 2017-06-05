Apostle shares 'tender experiences' d...

Apostle shares 'tender experiences' during devotional for temple workers

Elder M. Russell Ballard speaks to workers in the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple during a devotional in Lehi, Utah, on Sunday, June 4. In a time of unprecedented access to the blessings of a temple - with 156 found throughout the world and many more in the planning and development stages - Elder M. Russell Ballard of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles declared that the Church would continue to build temples.

