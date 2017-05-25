Your YDR subscription entitles you benefits Insiders received more than $150,000 in prizes in just the first three months of 2017! Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/05/25/your-ydr-subscription-entitles-you-benefits/343211001/ Insider is a complementary addition to your York Daily Record subscription. As an insider, you get access to special events, deals and extras for no added cost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.