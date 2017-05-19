Xi's envoy to attend Ecuador's presid...

Xi's envoy to attend Ecuador's presidential handover ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A special envoy of President Xi Jinping will attend the Ecuadorial presidential handover ceremony in Quito on May 24, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC