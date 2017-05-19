Xi's envoy to attend Ecuador's presidential handover ceremony
A special envoy of President Xi Jinping will attend the Ecuadorial presidential handover ceremony in Quito on May 24, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Friday.
