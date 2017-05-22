Where now for Julian Assange?
May 19, 2017: Prison time in Britain? Extradition to the United States? Another five years in Ecuador's London embassy? WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's future could now follow many different paths. Swedish prosecutors on Friday said they were dropping a rape investigation against Assange because there was no reason to believe he would be brought to Sweden in the foreseeable future.
