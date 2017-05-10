Wage theft bill seeks to crack down o...

Wage theft bill seeks to crack down on growing problem

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

During the summer of 2012, Mr. Loja, his father and two of his brothers worked on two buildings in the Botany Bay apartment complex in Worcester, installing siding, shingling roofs and completing rough framing. But when it came time for payment, the project's main subcontractor - Fastway Builder Inc. - was nowhere to be found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,593 • Total comments across all topics: 280,969,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC