USU professor named Fulbright scholar

6 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Utah State University-Uintah Basin professor Alan Blackstock is headed to Ecuador as the first regional campus faculty member named as a Fulbright scholar. The English professor was awarded a Fulbright grant to teach in Ecuador for a semester at the University of Cuenca.

