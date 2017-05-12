United flight delayed after scorpion ...

United flight delayed after scorpion reported aboard

No, nobody was dragged off a plane - this time passengers on a flight bound to Quito, Ecuador, from Houston tweeted about a scorpion on their plane Thursday evening. A scorpion found its way onto a United Airlines plane in Texas, crawling out of a passenger's clothing and setting off a flight-delaying search through the cabin.

