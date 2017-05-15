Three brought to trial in Miami for c...

Three brought to trial in Miami for conspiring to transport cocaine

Saturday May 13 Read more: The Miami Herald

A Colombian and two Ecuadoreans have appeared in Miami federal court accused of conspiring to transport cocaine on a boat intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard near the Galapagos Islands in South America. It's only the latest of many similar cases involving boats intercepted at sea, far from Miami, whose crew members are then brought here for trial.

Chicago, IL

