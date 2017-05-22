The Chevron Shakedown is finally reac...

The Chevron Shakedown is finally reaching the Supreme Court

Monday May 22 Read more: Hot Air

The last time we checked in on the progress of the Chevron Shakedown in November of last year, things were not looking good for Manhattan lawyer and convicted racketeer Steven Donziger. Following the numerous losses he had suffered in court over his fraudulent attempts to pick Chevron's pockets to the tune of billions of dollars, he had been found by a federal judge to have engaged in racketeering through what was described as a, "multi-year campaign of fraud, bribery, extortion, money laundering, and other offenses."

