Study provides detailed glimpse of predators' effects on complex, subtidal food web

Research using time-lapse photography in the Galapagos Marine Reserve suggests the presence of a key multilevel "trophic cascade" involving top- and mid-level predators as well as urchins and algae. The findings are important because they include detailed information about interactions in a complex food web.

Chicago, IL

