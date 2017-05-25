Socialist Lenin Moreno sworn in as Ec...

Socialist Lenin Moreno sworn in as Ecuador president

Lenin Moreno was sworn in as president of Ecuador on Wednesday following a tight race that the disabled former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor Rafael Correa. Ecuador's President-elect Lenin Moreno waves while arriving at the National Assembly for his inauguration ceremony, in Quito, Ecuador May 24, 2017.

Chicago, IL

