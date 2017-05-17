Quito, Ecuador Breaks Ground on New C...

Quito, Ecuador Breaks Ground on New Convention Center

A few weeks ago, construction began on Quito's Metropolitan Convention Center, an ambitious and strategic project in the heart of the capital's Bicentennial Park that will boost the city's offering as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conventions & exhibitions at a regional and global level. This new build is set to be completed in the second half of 2018.

