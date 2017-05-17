Protesters Beaten in 'Brutal Attack' ...

Protesters Beaten in 'Brutal Attack' During Turkish President's United States Visit

Authorities in Washington, D.C. are investigating what they called "a brutal attack on peaceful protesters" outside the home of Turkey ambassador Serdar Kilic's home on 16 May 2017. Initial reports described the fight, which left several people visibly bloodied, as a "clash" between supporters of Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Erdogan's security detail, and people protesting Erdogan's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

