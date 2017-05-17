Prosecutor: Woman's actions after chi...

Prosecutor: Woman's actions after child's death 'inhuman'

TRIBUTE TO JONATHAN: Jessica DeFreitas places flowers at a shrine in memory of 4-year-old Jonathan Loja on Water Street in Milford. A Milford woman tried to cover her tracks and mislead police after a 4-year-old child was struck and left to die in the street on Easter Sunday, a Worcester County prosecutor told a judge during a scathing bail argument yesterday in Milford District Court.

Chicago, IL

