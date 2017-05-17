Police busted 5.5 metric tons of coca...

Police busted 5.5 metric tons of cocaine - the latest...

Monday May 15

Spanish authorities say they worked with Ecuadorean police to stop a freighter off the South American country's coast carrying more than 5.5 metric tons of cocaine headed to Spain. Spanish national police also said another boat, a Venezuelan fishing vessel, was intercepted with 2.4 metric tons of cocaine.

Chicago, IL

