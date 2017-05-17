Madera Memo - Dylan McCauley Paseando...

Madera Memo - Dylan McCauley Paseando en Ecuador

Read more: Transworld

For the latest edition of the Madera Memo, Dylan McCauley heads to Ecuador to visit team manager and homie Mike Hinkens and to stack some footage. He comes back with this nearly three minute video packed to the brim with technical and burley ambidextrous riding.

Chicago, IL

