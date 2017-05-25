Losing power: Ecuador's Correa hospit...

Losing power: Ecuador's Correa hospitalized after retiring

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Washington Post

Ecuador's outgoing President Rafael Correa, right, wipes sweat from his forehead during the swearing ceremony of President-elect Lenin Moreno, left, in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. QUITO, Ecuador - Walking away from the spotlight can be tough on any retiring head of state, but former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa's party indicates his intense schedule during the final days in office may have made him ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,971 • Total comments across all topics: 281,515,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC