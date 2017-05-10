India elected president of UN-Habitat

India elected president of UN-Habitat

Monday May 8 Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: India has been unanimously elected as the president of the UN-Habitat, an organ of the United Nations to promote sustainable human settlements across the globe. UN-Habitat reports to the United Nations General Assembly.

