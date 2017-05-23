Ecuador 'did its duty' by giving Assa...

Ecuador 'did its duty' by giving Assange asylum, Correa says

Saturday May 20

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London on May 19, 2017. QUITO: Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa said on Saturday that his country had "done its duty" by granting asylum in 2012 to Julian Assange, and said he was glad Sweden had closed its rape case against the WikiLeaks founder.

