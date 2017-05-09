Cornerstone awarded Tioloma concessio...

Cornerstone awarded Tioloma concession in Ecuador

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. announces its subsidiary La Plata Minerales S.A. has been awarded the "Tioloma" concession in Ecuador following a public bidding process. The 4,950 Hectares Tioloma concession is in south central Ecuador near the community of Gualel in the province of Loja, approximately 30 km northwest of the provincial capital city of Loja .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC