Cornerstone awarded Tioloma concession in Ecuador
Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. announces its subsidiary La Plata Minerales S.A. has been awarded the "Tioloma" concession in Ecuador following a public bidding process. The 4,950 Hectares Tioloma concession is in south central Ecuador near the community of Gualel in the province of Loja, approximately 30 km northwest of the provincial capital city of Loja .
