Colombia's ELN Sees No Peace Deal Before 2018 Elections

Colombia's second biggest rebel group, the National Liberation Army , said on Thursday it did not expect to have reached a peace agreement by the 2018 elections and criticized the government for failing to tackle right-wing paramilitary groups. The ELN and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia held a joint news conference on Thursday in the Cuban capital after meeting in Havana with the government's approval to discuss their respective approaches to ending a half-century of civil war in the Andean country.

