Atlanta immigration detainee dies

11 hrs ago

A man in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody has died after being hospitalized for shortness of breath, officials said Wednesday. The 58-year-old Indian national's death is the second death of a detainee in ICE custody this week - and the second this week in the state of Georgia.

