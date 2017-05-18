A family trip to the Galapagos Island...

A family trip to the Galapagos Islands heightens one traveler's conservation awareness

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: The Washington Post

From left, Matthew Saltzman, the author, Jessica Gretter, Susy Gretter and Carlo Gretter commune with the sea lions in the Galapagos Islands of Ecuador. Who: Claudia Gretter of Baltimore; her mother, Susy Gretter; her father, Carlo Gretter; and her sister, Jessica Gretter, all of Boca Raton, Fla.; and her boyfriend, Matthew Saltzman of New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,161,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC