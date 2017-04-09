Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to continue stay in Ecuador

Correa won loyal fans among the poor with generous social benefits that helped reduce the poverty rate from 36.7 percent to 23.3 percent in this country of 16 million people. Lenin Moreno secured 51.1% of the votes compared to Guillermo Lasso's 48.9%, with just over 95% of votes counted, according to the electoral council, which is yet to declare a victor.

