Were peasant farmers poisoned by the US war on drugs?

After a 15-year legal battle, a U.S. jury began deliberations Wednesday over whether a U.S. security contractor must pay damages to as many as 2,000 Ecuadoran farmers who say they were poisoned by the U.S. and Colombian governments' years-long, coca-eradication campaign. During a two-week trial in Washington that ended Tuesday, a lawsuit against McLean, Virginia-based DynCorp probed one of the bitter legacies of America's long war against Latin American cartels and its own insatiable drug appetite.

Chicago, IL

