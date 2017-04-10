Trip of a lifetime in sight

Trip of a lifetime in sight

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Oldham Chronicle

A BRAVE 16-year-old battler is preparing for the trip of a lifetime after undergoing treatment for an extremely rare brain tumour. Connor Stubbs, from Lees, was initially diagnosed with obstructive hydrocephalus - a build-up of fluid in the brain - after experiencing headaches and blurred vision last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oldham Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 280,221,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC