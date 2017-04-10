Still Big, Still Fat, Still Smart

Still Big, Still Fat, Still Smart

Monday Apr 10

You may recall a few months back - shortly after we launched the Big Fat Dummy and ya'll nearly broke the internet with excitement - we posted about how the BFD was earning its keep at Nahaul , an organic farm and school of outdoor education outside of Quito, Ecuador. We recently received a few more photos and words from Michael Dammer, one of the farm's owners, and we thought we share them with you.

Chicago, IL

