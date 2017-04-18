Seychelles: Giant Tortoises to Featur...

Seychelles: Giant Tortoises to Feature At Venice Art Exhibition

A national pavilion showcasing the work of 16 Seychellois artists will be part of the 57th edition of the Venice Biennale exhibition titled 'Viva Arte Viva.' The exhibition - curated by Martin Kennedy and organised by the Seychelles Art Projects Foundation - will showcase the tortoises of the island nation and has been aptly named "Slowly Quietly."

