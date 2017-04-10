Scientists Tag Humpback Whales in Sou...

Scientists Tag Humpback Whales in Southeast Pacific

11 hrs ago

Whales from both poles migrate long distances to breed in tropical waters. Smithsonian scientist Hector M. Guzman and Fernando Flix at the Salinas Whale Museum in Ecuador tagged 47 humpbacks with satellite transmitters to understand how the humpbacks' Southeastern Pacific population moves within breeding areas.

Chicago, IL

