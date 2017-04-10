Protests rattle Ecuador following ele...

Protests rattle Ecuador following election fraud claims

Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Supporters of Ecuadorean opposition leader Guillermo Lasso gathered in the streets for a second night Monday to protest what they consider fraud at the ballot box that tilted a presidential runoff in favor of his leftist rival. Sunday's razor-thin election win by ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno bucked the trend of right-wing electoral victories in South America following 15 years of leftist domination.

Chicago, IL

