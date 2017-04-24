PJ Harvey & more confirmed to appear ...

PJ Harvey & more confirmed to appear at Assange benefit events

PanARMENIAN.Net - PJ Harvey, Brian Eno and Patti Smith are all among the artists lending their support for upcoming events in aid of Julian Assange , NME reveals. The Wikileaks founder, wanted on sexual assault charges and currently claiming refuge in London's Ecuadorian Embassy, will be honoured by a multi-city event from June 19-25 at which a number of artists are coming together to fight to '#freeAssange'.

Chicago, IL

