NBC reporter, Latina journalism pioneer Cecilia Alvear dies

Alvear's longtime partner George Lewis confirmed for The Associated Press on Tuesday that she died at her home in Santa Monica on Friday after suffering from breast cancer. She was 77. A native of Ecuador born in the Galapagos Islands, Alvear came to the U.S. in 1965 and started in journalism in the 1970s, when roles for women and Latinos were fewer.

Chicago, IL

