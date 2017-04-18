Minas-San Francisco hydroelectric pro...

Minas-San Francisco hydroelectric project under construction in Ecuador

Chinese and Ecuadorian employees work at the site of the Minas-San Francisco hydroelectric project in Sarayunga, in the province of Azuay, Ecuador, on April 13, 2017. China's Sinohydro Bureau 8 Co., Ltd. contracted to build the Minas-San Francisco hydroelectric project, with an installed capacity of 275 MW.

