Lumina Gold Adds Significant Concessions in Ecuador
These concessions, which are spread throughout the country, are in addition to the ones that were announced on November 16, 2016 and December 22, 2016. The new concessions, which were awarded through the Government's auction process, consolidate Lumina's position along trend with its existing Condor project, Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project and Tongling's Mirador project.
