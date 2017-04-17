Getting away to the Galapagos Islands

Getting away to the Galapagos Islands

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Milford Mirror

Over the years, Make-A-Wish Connecticut has been consistent in granting the wishes of local kids, but none of it would be possible without the help of everyone in the community. As the need for wishes grows, so does the need for continued generosity.

Chicago, IL

