Galapagos penguins in trouble

Galapagos penguins in trouble

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Dear Kitty

No huddles please for the Galapagos Penguin; this tropical trooper calls the warm waters of the equator its home. But life in paradise is anything but a walk in the sun for the world's rarest penguin If the concept of penguins frolicking on African beaches or waddling across New Zealand cityscapes blows your mind, then hold on to your flippers, because the reach of this remarkable family of birds extends much further north than that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dear Kitty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,545 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC