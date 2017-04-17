Friends share sorrow over childa s de...

Friends share sorrow over childa s death in Milford

As mourners built a roadside shrine to 4-year-old Jonathan Loja, friends took to his father's Facebook page to offer their sympathy.  "My most sincere condolences to you and your family, may God give you strength to continue," Claudio Astudillo wrote in Spanish on Manuel Loja's page.  Jonathan was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle on Water Street as his family was celebrating Easter on Sunday.  On Facebook, Tacuri Junior directed his thoughts toward Jonathan's family: "May God grant them the strength and courage."   Reached by phone on Monday, Manuel Loja, who is from Ecuador, was too heartbroken to talk to a reporter.

