Former Joburg mayor Parks Tau appointed to high-level UN panel

The South African Local Government Association has congratulated its president Parks Tau on his appointment to the United Nations high-level independent panel to oversee the effectiveness of the UN-Habitat. The United Nations' panel announcement on Thursday morning follows the adoption of the New Urban Agenda at the Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development, which is known as Habitat III, held in Quito, Ecuador, in October last year.

