El Nino likely to return this year - WMO

El Nino weather conditions associated with droughts and flooding have a 50-60 percent probability of returning this year, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said on Friday, revising its view from two months ago. "Sea surface temperatures in the far eastern tropical Pacific Ocean increased to 2.0 Celsius or more above average during February and March, creating very heavy rainfall and a trade wind collapse from the Galapagos Islands to the coasts of Ecuador and Peru," WMO said in a statement.

