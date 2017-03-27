Ecuadorians vote in tense elections, and brace for a narrow finish
Ecuador: Ecuador's conservative presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso took a lead over Lenin Moreno in the country's election Sunday, in a tight race to succeed Rafael Correa, the socialist who has led OPEC's smallest member for 10 years.Lasso had 53.02 per cent of the votes, compared with 46.98 per cent for Moreno, exit polls conducted by Cedatos polling firm showed after polls closed. WikiLeaks to work with tech companies In order to help defend them against the CIA's hacking tools, founder Julian Assange says WikiLeaks will work with tech companies.
