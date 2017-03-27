Ecuadoreans vote in closely watched p...

Ecuadoreans vote in closely watched presidential election

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate for the CREO political party, greets the crowd during his closing campaign event ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff election in Guayaquil, Colombia, Thursday, March 30, 2017. . Lenin Moreno, presidential candidate for the party Alianza PAIS talks to the crowd during closing campaign event ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff election in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,000,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC