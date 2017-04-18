Ecuador presidential recount confirms Lenin Moreno victory
Soldiers guard marked ballots to be recounted in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. The National Electoral Council announced late Thursday it would recount all ballots, contested by both parties, about 10 percent of the total vote of the April 2 presidential runoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15)
|May '16
|Julian
|2
|Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|1
|The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|connectin dots
|1
|How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC