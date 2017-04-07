Ecuador opposition candidate Guillerm...

Ecuador opposition candidate Guillermo Lasso alleges fraud

Socialist candidate Lenin Moreno, who had promised to keep Assange in the embassy, celebrated victory on Monday, leaving challenger, Guillermo Lasso, complaining of poll fraud. However, after a fraught and drawn-out contest, victory appears to have been handed to Lenin Moreno, the successor to outgoing president Rafael Correa .

