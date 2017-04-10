Ecuador Opposition Candidate Challeng...

Ecuador Opposition Candidate Challenges Election Results

Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate for the CREO political party, talks to the crowd during his closing campaign event ahead of the presidential runoff election in Guayaquil, Ecuador, March 30, 2017. Opposition candidate Guillermo Lasso filed a complaint Wednesday challenging Ecuador election results that show he narrowly lost to President Rafael Correa's handpicked successor.

