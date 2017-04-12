Ecuador opposition candidate challeng...

Ecuador opposition candidate challenges election results

Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

QUITO, Ecuador - Opposition candidate Guillermo Lasso is challenging Ecuador election results showing he narrowly lost to President Rafael Correa's handpicked successor. The former banker filed his complaint with the National Electoral Council Wednesday, demanding a complete recount of all votes filed in the election.

