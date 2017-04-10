Ecuador on edge as both presidential ...

Ecuador on edge as both presidential candidates claim victory

The San Diego Union-Tribune

A narrow finish in Ecuador's presidential election had both candidates declaring victory Sunday, with the country on edge and possibly heading for a political crisis. With nearly 93 percent of the ballots counted, leftist candidate Lenn Moreno was leading 51 percent to 49 percent over right-wing challenger Guillermo Lasso.

