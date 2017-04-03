Ecuador Leftist, Ex-Banker Neck and Neck in Tight Presidential Vote
Lenin Moreno presidential candidate of the ruling PAIS Alliance Party gives a speech to the media during a news conference in Quito But this is conditional on him showing "respect in his declarations regarding our brotherly and friendly countries" - a possible reference to Wikileaks' interference in the U.S. presidential elections and Assange's criticisms of Hillary Rodham Clinton during the campaign and Donald Trump since he took office. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the National Election Council offices in Quito and Guayaquil to protest the election outcome, pictures from the scenes showed.
