Ecuador fines seven news outlets for not reproducing Argentine newspaper story

Ecuadoran authorities should immediately annul fines imposed on seven media outlets for declining to reproduce a story published in an Argentine newspaper, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Government regulator The Superintendency of Information and Communication, or Supercom, on April 21 levied fines of US $3,750 each on the newspapers El Comercio , El Universo , La Hora , and Expreso, and on TV broadcasters Teleamazonas, Ecuavisa, and Televicentro, for declining to follow up on a March 15 story in the Argentine daily newspaper PA gina/12 alleging that defeated opposition presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso evaded taxes, according to media reports .

