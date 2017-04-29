Death toll climbs to 10 in Colombia building collapse
The death toll from a construction project that collapsed on Thursday in the northern Colombian city of Cartagena has climbed to 10, while four people remain missing, local authorities said on Friday. Another 21 people, mainly laborers, were injured in the incident, which has shone the spotlight on unscrupulous developers who flout building regulations.
